Be nice to a pensioner in return for free tertiary study
Students who take up government’s offer of free higher education will have a list of conditions attached - including 80 hours of community service a year.
The Department of Higher Education says this is to "inculcate a culture of giving back".
Some examples of service that students can do include assisting in environment clean-ups and reading stories to, or playing games with, young children at early-childhood development centres.
Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass
They could also assist early-grade teachers by listening to young children read; visit old-age homes and spend time with old people; assist nursing staff at clinics and hospitals; or volunteer at libraries or in community watch programmes.
“The issue is about making sure people who are benefiting from taxpayers’ money give back to the country,” said higher education spokesman Madikwe Mabotha.
• Read the full story on the Sunday Times website
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE