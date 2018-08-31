News

Shoppers evacuated after bomb threat report at Durban mall

31 August 2018 - 14:14 By Jeff Wicks
Police have evacuated the Game store at the Pavilion shopping centre after a bomb threat was reported on Friday.

It is understood that Game received a call reporting that a bomb had been placed in a black plastic bag somewhere inside the store. Members of the explosives unit are on their way to the store to conduct a search.

Pavilion staff confirmed the incident and said they would issue a statement later.

This is a developing story.

