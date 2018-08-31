Shoppers evacuated after bomb threat report at Durban mall
31 August 2018 - 14:14
Police have evacuated the Game store at the Pavilion shopping centre after a bomb threat was reported on Friday.
It is understood that Game received a call reporting that a bomb had been placed in a black plastic bag somewhere inside the store. Members of the explosives unit are on their way to the store to conduct a search.
Pavilion staff confirmed the incident and said they would issue a statement later.
This is a developing story.