News

Man arrested with 478 mandrax tablets in Kimberley

09 September 2018 - 12:24 By Ernest Mabuza
Mandrax tablets.
Mandrax tablets.
Image: Die Burger/Hannes Mundey/Gallo Images

Police in Kimberley in the Northern Cape arrested a 58-year-old man who was in possession of 478 mandrax tablets with a street value of R30‚000 on Saturday afternoon.

“The Kimberley SAPS Detectives‚ SAPS Crime Intelligence and Tactical Response Unit (TRT) made a swift arrest after pouncing on a drug suspect. The suspect was just about to board a truck at a hiking spot on the R31‚ just outside Kimberley‚” police spokesman Brig Mohale Ramatseba said.

Ramatseba said the suspect tried fleeing on foot into the veld but was chased down by the TRT members.

“The police searched the 58-year-old male and found 478 mandrax tablets and money in his jacket. The alleged drugs have a street value of about R30‚000.”

Ramatseba said the man would appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of dealing in drugs.

READ MORE:

Drugs worth R300‚000 confiscated in Oudtshoorn from taxi passenger

A 41-year-old alleged drug peddler was arrested after he was found in possession of 5‚000 Mandrax tablets worth R300‚000 on Friday evening‚ Western ...
News
28 days ago

Raid in KZN finds drug lab in sheep's clothing

A drug lab nestled in the rural hinterland of Harding in southern KwaZulu-Natal had been disguised as a sheep farm‚ with not a single woolly animal ...
News
1 month ago

Two arrested in drug bust in KZN

Two people were arrested in a drug bust on Wednesday in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Smokehouse and Grill restaurant forced to close in wake of Catzavelos racism ... News
  2. Prasa slammed for failing to co-fund rail enforcement unit in wake of commuter ... News
  3. ‘Mark Minnie was anti-suicide’ - co-author of Lost Boys of Bird Island speaks ... News
  4. Man arrested with 478 mandrax tablets in Kimberley News
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Firefighter’s family grieve the loss of their brother, Khathutshelo Muedi
Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
X