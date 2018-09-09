Man arrested with 478 mandrax tablets in Kimberley

Police in Kimberley in the Northern Cape arrested a 58-year-old man who was in possession of 478 mandrax tablets with a street value of R30‚000 on Saturday afternoon.

“The Kimberley SAPS Detectives‚ SAPS Crime Intelligence and Tactical Response Unit (TRT) made a swift arrest after pouncing on a drug suspect. The suspect was just about to board a truck at a hiking spot on the R31‚ just outside Kimberley‚” police spokesman Brig Mohale Ramatseba said.

Ramatseba said the suspect tried fleeing on foot into the veld but was chased down by the TRT members.

“The police searched the 58-year-old male and found 478 mandrax tablets and money in his jacket. The alleged drugs have a street value of about R30‚000.”

Ramatseba said the man would appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of dealing in drugs.