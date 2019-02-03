News

WATCH | What do you think of AKA's vosho skills?

03 February 2019 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
AKA shows off his dance skills.
AKA shows off his dance skills.
Image: AKA/Twitter

It's no secret that AKA has some sick dance moves, but it's safe to say that the vosho should be left to Zodwa Wabantu. 

As part of a campaign by Lotto SA, Dr Malinga challenged AKA to do the vosho. 

And, he couldn't turn down a challenge. 

So here's AKA's version of the vosho. 

DJ Zinhle: I don't care what people say about my private life, I'm here to inspire

DJ Zinhle joins AKA and others as SAE music mentor.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Relax, fam! Rasta isn't doing tattoos now

Turns out that Twitter account is fake.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi shines the light on female pimps with new TV gig

Star opens up about playing a woman pimp and tackling the issue of sex trafficking through her acting
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Thishiwe to her lover Mandisa: You gave so much of yourself to us, to idlozi lami

Thishiwe and Mandisa are #goals.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Head of Ukraine's new orthodox church enthroned World
  2. WATCH | What do you think of AKA's vosho skills? News
  3. Iran warns Europe not to 'force' development of its missile range World
  4. Man opens fire on 'defenceless' family at Eastern Cape home South Africa
  5. Scores left homeless after Ladysmith storm South Africa

Latest Videos

Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
X