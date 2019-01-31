TshisaLIVE

Relax, fam! Rasta isn't doing tattoos now

Turns out that Twitter account is fake.

31 January 2019 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rasta said the Twitter account posing as him is hurting his reputation.
Image: Twitter

A fake Twitter account in 'funeral artist' Rasta's name has been causing all kinds of havoc and saying the most outrageous things, upsetting the real Rasta.

The account had the social media streets in a tizz this week when it claimed that Rasta was swapping his paintings for body art as a tattoo artist.

The general consensus was that he should leave us all in peace and never get into the tattoo business. 

But sorry for y'all that were genuinely excited by the prospect because the artist says it's not true.

The painter, whose real name is Lebani Sirenje, told TshisaLIVE that he isn't even interested in having a Twitter account at the moment and was shocked at discovering the account.

"Someone has opened a Twitter account in my name and people are following that guy. I have no idea who he is but he's using my identity and my pictures and saying things like I'm now doing tattoos but it's not me. I am not on Twitter."

