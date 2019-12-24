Murder of Lavender Hill boy, 5: Two arrested

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of a five-year-old boy in Lavender Hill, Cape Town.

The boy was shot dead on Saturday when warring parties fired shots in Drury Court.

“Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detectives have been working around the clock in search of the perpetrators of the act. On Monday afternoon, 23 December they apprehended two suspects aged 24 and 29 in connection with the murder and attempted murder,” police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.