News

FREE TO READ | Public-private partnerships address crucial issues in society

CSI magazine highlights how education and teacher training, among others, benefit from a collaborative approach

17 June 2022 - 10:15
Often the best solutions to weighty problems can be found in public-private partnerships.
Image: Sunday Times/123RF/Anton Samsonov

In a country like SA, where poverty levels are so high and there is a multitude of demands on government to fix everything — from health care to housing and education to energy — it is important for corporates to step up and help address some of the problems in our society.

Helping poor people is a good thing, but it can also benefit corporates: the more you uplift people out of poverty, the more it is possible that the economy will grow and businesses will benefit.

Often the best solutions can be found in public-private partnerships. In this issue of CSI, we look at a few partnerships between government and corporates that address some of the crucial issues in our society, such as education and teacher training.

We look at the ground-breaking work some non-profit organisations and corporates are doing to upskill women in traditionally male-dominated industries, as well as attempts to transform township and rural economies, and much more.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

