Gauteng residents were shaken after the earthququake at about 2.38am.
Hours after thequake, the Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed it registered 4.4 in magnitude.
The CGS is investigating whether mining activity or fluctuations in groundwater levels caused the earthquake. Willem Meintjes shares what to do if an earthquake occurs.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | What to do during an earthquake, by the experts
TimesLIVE
