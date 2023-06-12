News

WATCH | What to do during an earthquake, by the experts

12 June 2023 - 18:06 By THABO TSHABALALA

Gauteng residents were shaken after the earthququake at about 2.38am.

Hours after thequake, the Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed it registered 4.4 in magnitude.

The CGS is investigating whether mining activity or fluctuations in groundwater levels caused the earthquake. Willem Meintjes shares what to do if an earthquake occurs.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

POLL | How were you affected by the Gauteng earthquake?

Did the earthquake wreak havoc in your home, or did you sleep through it?
News
6 hours ago

Ergo Mining operations not affected by earthquake

There have been no reports of damage or interruptions to any of the Ergo mining operations or infrastructure after an earthquake in Boksburg, ...
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | Gauteng earthquake: Why it happened, what more to expect — Council for Geoscience answers

The Council for Geoscience, which monitors seismic activities, says not all earthquakes have aftershocks, but they could occur in the next few days ...
News
3 hours ago

6 other earthquakes and tremors experienced in Gauteng over the past few years

Here are some of the earthquakes and tremors experienced in Gauteng over the past few years.
News
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tina Joemat-Pettersson's sons break their silence about her death South Africa
  2. Zimbabwean national arrested in connection with Thabo Bester case South Africa
  3. The tycoon, his ‘girlfriend’ and the R40m jewel heist News
  4. WATCH | 'The earth is shaking your relationship'- SA reacts to Gauteng quake South Africa
  5. Smart meter load management pilot launched — here's the areas that will get it ... South Africa

Latest Videos

CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video
CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng