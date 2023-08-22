Flicker of light for SA as generators, gasoline, solar PV batteries and inverters make their way from China

Ten memoranda of understandings have been signed between the South African and Chinese governments, including the donation of emergency energy equipment worth R170m.
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and his Chinese counterpart Luo Zhaohui exchanged letters detailing the donation during a signing ceremony at the Union Buildings on Tuesday afternoon.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chinese President Xi Jinping witnessed the signing after holding bilateral talks earlier on Tuesday.
Ramokgopa also signed an agreement on co-operation in green energy, while higher education minister Blade Nzimande signed an MOU to enhance co-operation in science, technology and innovation as well as an agreement on co-operation in the field higher education and training.
Ramokgopa said: “We have been engaging with them for a considerable period of time. We went to China so we know the kind of package of assistance that they are giving us, especially targeted at the major public facilities like hospitals, clinics and correctional facilities. The equipment is on its way, we should be able to do over 300 to 400 of these facilities.”
Ramokgopa said this was a combination of generators, gasoline and power (electric) vehicles, solar PV batteries and inverters.
“This will relieve the load on the grid because these facilities will use alternative sources and then we can relieve the degree of load-shedding,” said Ramokgopa.
Minister of trade and industry Ebrahim Patel signed five MOUs and agreements, including co-operation of promotion of direct investment, strengthening investment co-operation in digital industrialisation, deepening blue economy, green economic and industrialisation development and special economic zones and industrial parks.
Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza signed a protocol of requirements for the export of avocados.
‘State visit an opportunity to deepen collaboration with China’: Ramaphosa
Didiza said gaining access to China is a vital step in driving export-led growth for the South African avocados, a commitment the government has made under the agriculture and agro-processing master plan.
“In recent years, the avocado industry has expanded by 4,750 hectares, increasing the total hectarage to over 18,000” she said.
Didiza said China is likely to become one of the world’s major consumers of avocados and offers an immense opportunity to expand avocado production in South Africa.
She added the industry employs 15,000 people on farms and in packhouses. In addition, many others are employed in service industries and along the value chain. Growth in exports will inevitably lead to growth in production.
“This will have a multiplication effect which will have growth in employment, skills and economic development in particular the rural areas of our country where the majority of avocados are produced,” she said.
Earlier Ramaphosa said China is SA’s largest global trading partner and in turn, SA, was China’s biggest market in the continent.
“Chinese companies, encouraged by your government, responded with enthusiasm to our investment drive, which has raised more than R1.5-trillion in investment commitments over the last five years.”
Ramaphosa added: “Our bilateral trade has grown exponentially, from less than R1bn in 1998 to over R614bn in 2022. We would like to see the significant trade deficit narrowed and this visit is an opportunity for us to look at ways to do so.”
