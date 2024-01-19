News

Limpopo pensioner fatally shot while sleeping at home

19 January 2024 - 08:38
A Limpopo pensioner was fatally shot in the early hours on Thursday. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Limpopo police are investigating a murder case after a 63-year-old man was fatally shot while sleeping in his house at Tshitereke village outside Thohoyandou.  

The pensioner was shot several times in the early hours on Thursday.  

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said it is alleged an unknown male intruder entered the house and fired several shots at the pensioner before fleeing the scene.  

A woman who was in the same room survived without injuries.  

“She immediately summoned the police who on arrival, together with emergency personnel, certified the old man dead at the scene,” Ledwaba said, adding the identity of the man will be released in due course.  

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect should contact the investigating officer Lt-Col Mphaphuli Ndileni at 082 959 7705, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station or the MySAPS app. 

TimesLIVE 

