“In the other incidents, the victims were robbed of their belongings, shot and killed. It cannot be confirmed at this stage if the incidents can be linked to the same perpetrators,” Muridili added.
Community leader Loyiso Toyiya said the four deaths were part of a number of attacks that occurred in the area. He called for urgent police intervention.
“In the early hours of Sunday we woke up with the news that there are seven people shot, four have died, and three are in a critical condition in hospital,” Toyiya said.
He said one of the deceased is a community leader.
“We are disappointed that the situation in Diepsloot regarding crime has not changed, despite the several calls we have made and seeking intervention from the office of the president,” he added.
Police are appealing to anyone with information that could help in the investigation or help apprehend the suspects to call the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or alternatively send tip-offs on the MySAPS Application.
Four killed in separate incidents in Diepsloot over the weekend
Four people have been fatally shot in Diepsloot this past weekend, prompting police to intensify operations in the area.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said they are looking for suspects after four people were shot and killed in different incidents.
“In one of the incidents, the victim was hijacked, shot and killed. The hijacked car was later found abandoned in Thembisa,” said Muridili.
It is extremely difficult to police Diepsloot because of its congestion: Mawela
TimesLIVE
