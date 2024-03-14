News

IFP grabs three wards from ANC in Newcastle

14 March 2024 - 12:57
The IFP's winning streak seems to be continuing in KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.
Image: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The IFP's winning streak seems to be continuing in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party on Wednesday snatched three wards from the ANC during by-elections in Amajuba municipality in Newcastle. 

This latest success marks the IFP's fourth consecutive by-election win in the area this year. 

In ward 12 the ANC ward councillor who served as deputy mayor of Newcastle in the previous council resigned from the council, necessitating a by-election. 

The IFP received 61% of the vote, the ANC 24% while Team Sugar and the EFF received 8% and 3% respectively. 

In ward 19, where another ANC ward councillor resigned, the party lost its majority to the IFP.

The IFP received 59% of the vote while the ANC came second with 28% and Team Sugar and the EFF came third with 7% each. 

In ward 23, where an ANC councillor also resigned, the party received 13% of the vote while the IFP won the ward with 64%.

Team Sugar and the EFF received 9% and 3% respectively. 

The IFP has been governing Newcastle through a coalition since the 2021 local government election. 

While the by-election wins don't give the IFP a majority in council, it is now the largest party. 

The IFP has 22 seats, up from 19, while the ANC has 18, down from 21. 

The EFF has eight seats, Team Sugar has seven, the DA has five, ActionSA three and the FF+, NFP, PA and ATM have one each. 

IFP KZN chairperson Thami Ntuli said: “As we approach the provincial and national general elections these victories bolster our confidence and reaffirm our commitment to delivering meaningful change for the people of KwaZulu-Natal.” 

In ward 6 in uMshwathi, uMgungundlovu, the ANC retained the ward with 72%. The IFP won 24% and the EFF received 4%. 

The by-election took place due to the death of an ANC councillor.

TimesLIVE

