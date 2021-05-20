Politics

ANC weathers its storms better than DA if by-elections are any indication

Both parties have been plagued by controversies, but the opposition seems to have taken the biggest hit as it loses wards

20 May 2021 - 14:06

The DA has emerged as the biggest loser and ANC the biggest winner during by-elections held on Wednesday.

Forty by-elections were held across the country, which saw the DA suffer a political blow after losing four wards...

