Ramaphosa launches rail terminal with 1,000 employees at Durban port

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s investment conferences are yielding results, with the launch of a rail terminal at the Port of Durban with more than 1,000 fulltime employees.

Speaking at the launch of the Newlyn Park Bayhead Rail Terminal project at the Port of Durban on Thursday, Ramaphosa took the time to allay investors’ fear about the state of the port.

“I set up the presidential eThekwini working group that is going to focus on addressing the challenges we are facing here given rise to by water supply infrastructure.

“All those will be addressed through the co-operation at the presidential working group. This team will revitalise and reposition the Durban port and make sure that this part of our country is set for success,” he said.

The terminal will facilitate the movement of sea, rail and road cargo through Durban via a multimodal hub providing for the handling, storage, loading and movement of a variety of cargo types.