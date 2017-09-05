It will be up to the Southern African Development Community to discuss the assassination of the Lesotho Defence Force chief‚ Khoantle Motsomotso‚ and any possible military intervention.

Motsomotso was shot dead earlier on Tuesday by senior defence force officers‚ sparking fears of another attempted coup in the Mountain Kingdom.

In 2015‚ the country was rocked by an attempted military coup resulting in early elections.

Defence force spokesman‚ Siphiwe Dlamini told TimesLIVE that the situation prevailing in Lesotho was a SADC matter.

He said that in the recent past up until the successful elections the situation had been dealt with by the SADC.