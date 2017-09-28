Africa

SA fought Boko Haram

28 September 2017 - 07:55 By Aron Hyman
Abubakar Shekau (C), the leader of Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram, flanked by two armed and hooded fighters in an undisclosed place. File photo.
Abubakar Shekau (C), the leader of Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram, flanked by two armed and hooded fighters in an undisclosed place. File photo.
Image: HO / BOKO HARAM / AFP

Nigeria's ambassador to South Africa, Danjuma Sheni, said Nigeria was happy to have received South African support in the fight against Boko Haram.

The revelation that South Africa had helped Nigeria with military hardware was made at a media briefing of the third session of the South Africa-Nigeria Defence Committee meeting in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Delegates from the two countries' armed forces and commercial military stakeholders met to discuss military co-operation.

It was agreed that South Africa would help Nigeria to set up its own military industrial complex.

Secretary for Defence Sam Gulube, who led the South African delegation, said both countries struggled with their defence budgets and procurement programmes.

Nigeria warned land wars threaten national security

Nigeria was warned on Tuesday that clashes between herders and farmers threatened the country's national security, after such conflict claimed more ...
News
7 days ago

Nigeria suicide bombers kill 28, wound 82

Three women suicide bombers blew themselves up at the entrance to a camp for displaced people in northeast Nigeria on Tuesday, killing 28 people and ...
News
1 month ago

At least 11 killed in 'barbaric' Nigeria church shooting

At least 11 worshippers were shot dead at a church in southeast Nigeria on Sunday, with authorities suggesting the bloodshed was due to a local feud.
News
1 month ago

Self-help vigilante groups are reshaping security against Boko Haram

Boko Haram militants have killed more than 20,000 people and displaced more than 2 million others in north east Nigeria since 2009.
News
2 months ago

Boko Haram suspects arrested after gunfight: Nigeria police

Police in the northern Nigerian city of Kano said they arrested five suspected Boko Haram militants after a gunfight Sunday, marking a flare-up of ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Drone video of devastation in San Juan after Hurricane Maria World
  2. Don't trip ... SAA cuts back routes in turnaround drive South Africa
  3. Fewer strikers but more days lost to work stoppages in 2016 South Africa
  4. Crowds gather outside court as seven Estcourt 'cannibals' are set to appear South Africa
  5. Gumtree reveals SA’s best pre-owned cars South Africa

Latest Videos

Drone video shows devastated San Juan week after Hurricane Maria
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91
X