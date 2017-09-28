Cosatu march does rounds of old foes

Cosatu in the Western Cape used Wednesday's nationwide march against corruption and state capture to have a go at longtime rival, premier Helen Zille.

After delivering a memorandum to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA about the poor state of Metrorail services in Cape Town, Cosatu provincial secretary Tony Ehrenreich told the crowd that they would not march to Zille's office, but he changed his mind when the marchers objected.

"The premier has shown her involvement in state capture by going to lunch with the Guptas and taking money from them. These political leaders have never made public their donations," the memorandum read.

"Zuma is corrupt and has his hands in the public purse, but so are Zille and [Cape Town mayor Patricia] de Lille, who have pushed the poor out of the city centre and onto Blikkiesdorp with little services."