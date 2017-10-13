Africa

Nigerian consul calls for calm after citizen dies during SA police interrogation

13 October 2017 - 10:24 By TimesLIVE
In the midst of the chaos a policeman is seen being shoved to the ground and intimidated by a man holding a gun.
The Nigerian government has called for calm after one of its citizens died while being interrogated by police in Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng.

The consulate of Nigeria said in a statement that a group of policeman had visited Ibrahim Olamilekan Badmus‚ 25‚ at his home on Tuesday.

A team from the consulate‚ including the consul-general‚ rushed to the scene to try and "de-escalate tensions" with Nigerian citizens and allow investigations to take place.

The consulate said it had confidence in the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) which has taken witness statements on the incident.

"While we await the autopsy report and seek to resolve this sad incident‚ we once again appeal to our nationals to remain calm and avoid any further face-off with the police‚" the consulate said in a statement.

