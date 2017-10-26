Bid to delay Kenya vote fails

Africa

26 October 2017 - 08:22 By Reuters
Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga. File photo.
Image: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Kenya plunged deeper into crisis on Wednesday as a shortage of judges scuppered an 11th-hour petition to delay Thursday's presidential election and the governor of a volatile opposition region endorsed rebellion against the state.

Within minutes of Supreme Court Chief Justice David Magara announcing that five judges had failed to turn up, preventing a quorum, hundreds of supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga took to the streets of Kisumu, his main stronghold.

Odinga had successfully challenged the outcome of an initial ballot in August, which he lost, in the same court.

The opposition leader has called on loyalists to boycott Thursday's vote, because he said the election board's failure to institute reforms means it will be neither free nor fair.

Kisumu governor Anyang Nyong'o, a hardline Odinga supporter, said: "If the government subverts the sovereign will of the people.then people are entitled to rebel against this government."

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who won the annulled election by 1.4million votes, has made clear he wants the re-run to go ahead and with the Supreme Court - the only institution that can delay it - unable to meet, it appears he will get his way.

Election board lawyer Paul Muite said Magara's statement "means elections are on tomorrow".

"There is no order stopping the election," he told the Citizen TV station. 

Kenyan police seal off Supreme Court ahead of vote delay hearing

Kenyan police sealed off the Supreme Court building in the capital on Wednesday as judges prepared to hear a petition to delay this week's ...
1 day ago

How Kenya’s political leaders are adding to the prolonged election crisis

Before Kenya’s August 8 general election, opposition candidate Raila Odinga promised to be a transitional, one-term president.
6 days ago

