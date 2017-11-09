Mugabe: Beware of death on road to presidency

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe said on Wednesday the route to leadership was long and full of “pitfalls and death“, as he accused his fired deputy and former protege of showing impatience in his bid to succeed him.

Addressing supporters at the headquarters of his ZANU-PF party in Harare, 93-year-old Mugabe accused Emmerson Mnangagwa of consulting witchdoctors and prophets as part of a campaign to secure the presidency.

Mnangagwa, who was sacked by Mugabe on Monday and expelled from the ruling Zanu-PF party on Wednesday, said he had fled Zimbabwe because of death threats and was safe.

“My sudden departure was caused by incessant threats on my person, life and family by those who have attempted before through various forms of elimination including poisoning,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The head of the influential war veterans association, Chris Mutsvangwa, said that Mnangagwa, 75, would travel to Johannesburg “very soon“.

Mugabe said Mnangagwa, nicknamed “Crocodile“, had made the same mistakes as Joice Mujuru, who was the president’s deputy for 10 years until she was fired in 2014.