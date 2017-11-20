Africa

Mugabe's impeachment under discussion

20 November 2017 - 15:22 By James Thomspon In Zimbabwe
Road sign for R. Mugabe road ripped off and dumped by people marching in Harare.
Road sign for R. Mugabe road ripped off and dumped by people marching in Harare.
Image: Supplied

A caucus meeting of Zanu PF members of parliament and senators began sitting just after 2pm on Monday to discuss Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's impeachment.

Party chief whip Lovemore Matuke filed papers that accused Mugabe of misconduct and "failure to obey‚ uphold or defend this constitution".

A Zanu PF legislator told TimesLIVE that the party was deeply confused after developments on Sunday‚ hence the meeting.

"All those resolutions were made at party level at a time when Mugabe was engaging the military. We did what was expected of us but now were have come to a sobering reality that impeaching him would create a crisis for us because first‚ we have to legitimise the next leader and we can't bypass the president. If he is impeached it effectively means Zimbabwe has a president in exile (his deputy Phelekezela Mphoko is in Russia). The passage for Mnangagwa is fuzzy‚" she said.

But buy-in from the opposition would be tricky. Zanu PF can't go it alone.

"Now they have to impeach him which needs the MDC to get the two thirds vote‚" opposition politician David Coltart said.

A source from the People's Rainbow Coalition said they lodged their displeasure at Patrick Chinamasa's utterances that it was a Zanu PF internal matter.

"We will still negotiate for a Mugabe exit but Zanu PF has to acknowledge us and our demands‚" the source said.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Arthur Mutambara said impeachment would not be easy.

"The impeachment process is not a walk in the park. The legal route of removing is long and arduous; not impossible‚" he said.

Zanu PF tweeted a copy of their proposed vote of no confidence in Mugabe on Monday.

Zanu-PF sets Mugabe impeachment ball rolling as deadline passes

Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF will discuss the impeachment of President Robert Mugabe on Monday, its chief whip said, after a noon deadline expired for ...
News
1 hour ago

What will the Mugabes cost us‚ if they move to South Africa?

It is still unclear where Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe plans to settle down if – or when – he steps down from the presidency‚ but if he decided ...
News
1 hour ago

Students shut down University of Zimbabwe

Students at the University of Zimbabwe shut down their institution on Monday‚ demanding the removal of President Robert Mugabe.
News
1 hour ago

South Africa shows signs of bouncing back in governance index

Despite current controversy over state capture and financial instability‚ governance in South Africa is showing signs of bouncing back from a decade ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Coup de Grace: was the idea of a Madame President the last straw?

Bambina Olivares ponders if President Robert Mugabe's succession plan soured his relationship with the Zimbabwe military
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Time key to saving fynbos from pine invaders Sci-Tech
  2. Parliament to discuss Bongo's 'interference' in Eskom inquiry South Africa
  3. Mugabe's impeachment under discussion Africa
  4. SA crowdfunding platform hits R50-million mark Sci-Tech
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
Robert Mugabe: His fall from grace
X