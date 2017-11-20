Mugabe's impeachment under discussion

"All those resolutions were made at party level at a time when Mugabe was engaging the military. We did what was expected of us but now were have come to a sobering reality that impeaching him would create a crisis for us because first‚ we have to legitimise the next leader and we can't bypass the president. If he is impeached it effectively means Zimbabwe has a president in exile (his deputy Phelekezela Mphoko is in Russia). The passage for Mnangagwa is fuzzy‚" she said.

But buy-in from the opposition would be tricky. Zanu PF can't go it alone.

"Now they have to impeach him which needs the MDC to get the two thirds vote‚" opposition politician David Coltart said.