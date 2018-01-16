Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regional tour has taken him to strategic Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries in a bid to win their support having come to power in November last year.

On his visit to South Africa last week he met President Jacob Zuma before engaging with ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa.

"President Mnangagwa's first stopover was Pretoria in South Africa where he met President Jacob Zuma and ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa‚" said presidential spokesperson George Charamba.

Having been propelled to power by the army through a soft coup‚ which later led to Mnangagwa rewarding army generals with cabinet posts‚ the situation in Zimbabwe‚ according to numerous critics‚ has become militarised.