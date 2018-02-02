US to impose arms embargo on South Sudan to end conflict

The United States is set to announce an arms embargo against South Sudan on Friday, three sources familiar with the decision told Reuters, stepping up pressure against President Salva Kiir to end the country’s civil war and humanitarian crisis.

The State Department is set to make the announcement later on Friday morning, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The unilateral move would signal that the Trump administration has lost patience with South Sudan’s warring sides after ceasefires have been repeatedly violated.

In December 2016, the Obama administration had attempted to convince the United Nations to back an arms embargo against South Sudan.

Some top officials close to Kiir have already been sanctioned by the United States, including the once-powerful army chief Paul Malong, who was later fired and forced into exile when he quarreled with the president.