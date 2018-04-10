Swazi king's wife laid to rest after allegedly committing suicide

Swaziland's King Mswati III's wife Senteni Masango has been laid to rest after she allegedly committed suicide.

According to Mpumalanga News, the eighth wife of Africa’s last absolute monarch, is believed to have overdosed on about 40 amytriptyline capsules at the end of March. her death came barely a week after the burial of her sister Nombuso.

The king allegedly forbade her from attending her sister’s memorial service or funeral.

According to News24, sources close to Masango revealed how unhappy she was with her treatment in the royal household. It was rumoured that she lived alone for more than three years in a big mansion with not a single visit from her husband.

Last year in September, the king officially unveiled his fourteenth bride, Siphelele Mashwama (19), the daughter of a Swaziland Cabinet minister, Jabulile Mashwama.