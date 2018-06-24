Zimbabwe police offer reward for information on culprits behind Zanu-PF election rally blast

Zimbabwean police are offering a “substantial” reward for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the explosion at a Zanu-PF election rally in Bulawayo on Saturday‚ the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) reported.

The blast occurred at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo just minutes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa had ended his speech.

Mnangagwa was not injured in the explosion. Forty-nine people were injured but there were no fatalities.

ZBC quoted the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) sa saying at a media conference on Sunday afternoon that expert teams were firmly on the ground investigating the explosion and that a “substantial” reward was being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the culprits.

Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba assured the nation that investigations to ascertain what had transpired at the stadium were currently under way.

Zimbabwe goes to the polls next month.