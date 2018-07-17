Zimbabwean police have launched a manhunt for a group of men after a firearm was discharged in public in a politically motivated incident.

Footage of the incident has gone viral in Zimbabwe. In the video posted on social media‚ five men chant slogans in Shona‚ suggesting that “we have taken the country”. One of them boasts about being behind numerous politically motivated beatings.

Another‚ wearing a President Emmerson Mnangagwa campaign T-shirt‚ then brandishes a pistol and fires it into the air.

Their behaviour‚ coming ahead of upcoming elections‚ has been widely condemned.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said one of the men is already in custody and called on people with information to come forward.

“This type of criminal behaviour is surely going to be dealt with in accordance with the law. The ZRP is already in the process of identifying the criminals with a view to arrest them for abusing drugs and discharging a firearm in a public place‚” said the police in a statement.

“The ZRP would like to advise members of the public that one of the criminals on the video has been arrested. Police will not rest until all the criminals shown in the video clip are accounted for.”