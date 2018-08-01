Africa

Congo declares new Ebola outbreak in eastern province

01 August 2018 - 17:55 By Reuters
A new outbreak of Ebola has been reported on Wednesday in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
A new outbreak of Ebola has been reported on Wednesday in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Image: Supplied

Four people have tested positive for Ebola in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo just days after another outbreak that killed 33 people in the northwest of the huge country was declared over, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Twenty people have died from hemorrhagic fevers in a densely populated area near the town of Beni close to the Ugandan border, the ministry said in its statement, without saying when these occurred.

The ministry said there was no evidence linking this outbreak with the last one, which began in April and occurred over 2,500 km away.

A team of 12 experts from the health ministry will arrive in the zone on Thursday to set up a mobile lab, the ministry said.

This is the central African country's 10th outbreak of Ebola since 1976, when the virus was discovered near the eponymous river in the north.

Congolese and international health officials deployed an experimental vaccine during the last outbreak, which helped contain its spread after it reached a large river port city. 

Ebola, believed to be spread over long distances by bats, causes hemorrhagic fever, vomiting and diarrhea and is spread through direct contact with body fluids. It often spreads to humans via infected bush meat. 

DR Congo officially declares end to Ebola outbreak

The Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday officially declared the end of an outbreak of Ebola, bringing the curtain down on a 10-week re-emergence ...
News
8 days ago

Ultra-secure lab in Gabon equipped for Ebola studies

At a research facility in Gabon, one isolated building stands behind an electrified fence, under round-the-clock scrutiny by video cameras.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Congo declares new Ebola outbreak in eastern province Africa
  2. Total Shutdown organisers lament Ramaphosa no-show as they descend on the Union ... South Africa
  3. Violence in Zimbabwe was just people ‘expressing themselves’‚ says MDC Alliance ... Africa
  4. Trump urges end to Russia probe on second day of ex-aide Manafort's trial World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X