Africa

Twitter reacts to Zim results as opposition storms election centre

01 August 2018 - 13:59 By Jessica Levitt
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa casts his ballot as he votes in the general election at Sherwood Park Primary School in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe on July 30 2018.
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa casts his ballot as he votes in the general election at Sherwood Park Primary School in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe on July 30 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe's ruling party Zanu-PF has maintained its power in that country, winning the majority of seats in parliament, according to early results confirmed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on Wednesday confirmed that Zanu-PF attained a two-thirds majority in parliament, allowing the party to change the constitution.

AFP reported that MDC members have been protesting the results announcement, claiming the the election "was stolen."

Video footage of riot police being deployed outside the national results centre in Harare has emerged on social media.

Opposition presidential candidate and MDC President Nelson Chamisa said on social media that the MDC had won the "popular vote & will defend it."

The first ballot in 37 years since Robert Mugabe was forced from the throne has resulted in mixed reaction from social media users with some praising the election as a new dawn and others insisting nothing had changed.

WATCH LIVE | Zimbabwe announces latest election results

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is announcing more results of the first election since the end of Robert Mugabe's nearly four decade rule.
News
19 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Who is winning? Zimbabwe announces election results

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is announcing the latest results of the 2018 election. Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party won the majority of ...
News
3 hours ago

Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says he's winning election 'resoundingly'

Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said Tuesday that he was "winning resoundingly" in the election count and that his MDC party had results ...
News
1 day ago

Nelson Chamisa: the young rival seeking Zimbabwe poll upset

Nelson Chamisa, who turned 40 in February, is old enough by only a few months to be president of Zimbabwe under the constitutional minimum age limit.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Saudi Arabia arrests two more women's rights activists - rights group World
  2. Chaos breaks out in Harare as post-vote tensions escalate Africa
  3. 'Enough is enough' - Nelson Mandela Bay women join #TotalShutdown South Africa
  4. South Korea cult leader arrested over violent rituals in Fiji World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X