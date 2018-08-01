Twitter reacts to Zim results as opposition storms election centre
Zimbabwe's ruling party Zanu-PF has maintained its power in that country, winning the majority of seats in parliament, according to early results confirmed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on Wednesday confirmed that Zanu-PF attained a two-thirds majority in parliament, allowing the party to change the constitution.
AFP reported that MDC members have been protesting the results announcement, claiming the the election "was stolen."
Video footage of riot police being deployed outside the national results centre in Harare has emerged on social media.
#Zimbabwe happening outside National results Centre in Harare. Opposition supporters say election was stolen— harumutasa/aljazeera (@harumutasa) August 1, 2018
Video credit @cyrusnhara_4787 pic.twitter.com/aNmtZKU6Qg
#Zimbabwe opposition supporters angry - riot police deployed #harare pic.twitter.com/RcFUaA4Fjo— harumutasa/aljazeera (@harumutasa) August 1, 2018
#Zimbabwe riot police deployed to results centre .... opposition supporters angry, say election was stolen, #Harare pic.twitter.com/NslCPo4wyh— harumutasa/aljazeera (@harumutasa) August 1, 2018
Opposition presidential candidate and MDC President Nelson Chamisa said on social media that the MDC had won the "popular vote & will defend it."
Zec seeks to release results to buy time & reverse the people’s presidential election victory. The strategy is meant to prepare Zim mentally to accept fake presidential results.We’ve more votes than ED.We won the popular vote & will defend it !— Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) August 1, 2018
The first ballot in 37 years since Robert Mugabe was forced from the throne has resulted in mixed reaction from social media users with some praising the election as a new dawn and others insisting nothing had changed.
No matter what happens, the sun will rise in the morning and Zim will still be the most beautiful nation on earth.— Fadzayi Mahere (@advocatemahere) August 1, 2018
God bless Zimbabwe 🇿🇼
Nothing annoys me like a Zimbabwean who ran away from home because of the economic situation but continue to support Zanu Pf in foreign lands, go back if things are okay in Zimbabwe, send your tweets from Mbare please— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) August 1, 2018
Certainly Zanu pf won 2/3 majority seats at National Assembly with cooked figures obviously. But I still stand with my predictions. Advocate Nelson Chamisa has won the popular vote. He's going to be announced Zimbabwe's next President. Screenshot this tweet. I'm 100% correct.— mmatigari (@m_matigary) August 1, 2018
Another 5 years of “ You Zimbabweans you foreigners are a problem just go back to your Mugabe and your Zimbabwe “ 💔— Rozvi Princess (@marita_culita) August 1, 2018
President Nelson Chamisa @nelsonchamisa ran a strong and committed campaign. He won this and @ZECzim can not rig this election. Zimbabwe will have it's new beginning.— Dr Nkululeko Sibanda (@DrNkuSibanda) August 1, 2018
Were the 2018 Zimbabwe harmonised elections free,fair and credible?— Obert Gutu (@GutuObert) August 1, 2018
