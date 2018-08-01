Twitter reacts to Zim results as opposition storms election centre

Zimbabwe's ruling party Zanu-PF has maintained its power in that country, winning the majority of seats in parliament, according to early results confirmed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on Wednesday confirmed that Zanu-PF attained a two-thirds majority in parliament, allowing the party to change the constitution.

AFP reported that MDC members have been protesting the results announcement, claiming the the election "was stolen."

Video footage of riot police being deployed outside the national results centre in Harare has emerged on social media.