How the rural vote carried Emmerson 'The Crocodile' Mnangagwa to power in Zimbabwe

It was the sheer strength of numbers in rural Zimbabwe that carried Emmerson Mnangagwa to the Zimbabwean presidency following results announced in the early hours of Friday morning.

Mnangagwa, nicknamed ‘The Crocodile’, was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) as the winner of the presidential vote that took place on Monday.

At a press briefing that started shortly after 10pm, Priscilla Chigumba, the ZEC chair, said that the results from one province were still outstanding – but the commission returned about 12.30am on Friday morning to make the final announcement.

Chigumba announced that Mnangagwa, the incumbent who replaced ousted leader Robert Mugabe last year, received 2,460,463 of the votes across the country. This was 50.8% of the total vote; just enough to avoid a runoff.

His fiercest rival, Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance, came second, with 2,147,436 (or 44.3%) of the total vote.

"I do hereby declare that the votes by [Mnangagwa] are more than half the number cast in the presidential election. [Mnangagwa] is, therefore, duly declared as elected president of the Republic of Zimbabwe with effect from August 3, 2018," Chigumba said.