'Divided at the polls, united in our dreams' - five powerful tweets from Emmerson Mnangagwa
Zimbabwe's newly elected president Emmerson Mnangagwa has hailed the first elections in that country in 37 years as a new beginning, calling on citizens to unite in peace, unity and love for a "new Zimbabwe."
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced in the early hours of Friday morning that Mnangagwa had won the presidential vote. TimesLIVE reported that it was the rural vote that carried Mnangagwa to victory.
Zimbabweans took to the polls on July 30 but violence erupted two days later after early results showed Zanu-PF held a firm lead. MDC supporters took to the streets in Harare and the military was deployed. At least six people died in those clashes and scenes of violence overshadowed the historic event.
Here's a timeline of how Mnangagwa, who is active on social media, took charge during #ZimbabweDecides.
VOTING DAY
I urge all citizens and candidates alike to exercise responsibility and restraint by patiently waiting for ZEC to declare the official outcome.— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) July 30, 2018
Let us remember that no matter which way we voted, we are all brothers and sisters, and this land belongs to us all.
VOTE COUNTING
As we wait for further official results, I urge us all to remember the teaching from Ephesians, "Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love."— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) July 31, 2018
HARARE ON FIRE
As this day that ended in tragedy comes to a close, I implore all political and community leaders to utter these words loudly and clearly to all those who follow them - “Seek Peace and Pursue it!”— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 1, 2018
EXTENDING THE OLIVE BRANCH
We have been in communication with Nelson Chamisa to discuss how to immediately diffuse the situation, and we must maintain this dialogue in order to protect the peace we hold dear.— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 2, 2018
5/6
A NEW PRESIDENT - A NEW DAWN
Thank you Zimbabwe!— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 2, 2018
I am humbled to be elected President of the Second Republic of Zimbabwe.
Though we may have been divided at the polls, we are united in our dreams.
This is a new beginning. Let us join hands, in peace, unity & love, & together build a new Zimbabwe for all! pic.twitter.com/FbdrixAktR