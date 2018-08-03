Africa

'Divided at the polls, united in our dreams' - five powerful tweets from Emmerson Mnangagwa

03 August 2018 - 08:44 By Jessica Levitt
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe's newly elected president Emmerson Mnangagwa has hailed the first elections in that country in 37 years as a new beginning, calling on citizens to unite in peace, unity and love for a "new Zimbabwe."

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced in the early hours of Friday morning that Mnangagwa had won the presidential vote. TimesLIVE reported that it was the rural vote that carried Mnangagwa to victory.

Zimbabweans took to the polls on July 30 but violence erupted two days later after early results showed Zanu-PF held a firm lead. MDC supporters took to the streets in Harare and the military was deployed. At least six people died in those clashes and scenes of violence overshadowed the historic event.

Here's a timeline of how Mnangagwa, who is active on social media, took charge during #ZimbabweDecides.

VOTING DAY

VOTE COUNTING

HARARE ON FIRE

EXTENDING THE OLIVE BRANCH

A NEW PRESIDENT - A NEW DAWN

