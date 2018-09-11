Ivorian cocoa farmers fear black pod disease amid heavy rain

"Many farmers will start harvesting next week. There are concerns over the drying process because it is very damp around the area," said Sebastien Dechi, who farms near the southern region of Agboville.

"We have seen brown rot on some of the trees, but nothing serious for the moment," added Dechi.

Data showed that Agboville saw 28.2mm of rain last week, 13.8mm above the five-year average.

Farmers in the eastern region of Abengourou said they expected the main crop to be more abundant than last season, when yields started dwindling as early as February. "This year harvests will go far," said Kevin Aka, who farms near Abengourou.

Data showed Abengourou, which includes the town of Aboisso, saw 35.5mm of rain last week, 19.7mm above average.