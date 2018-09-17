At least 23 die in weekend of ethnic violence in Ethiopia

At least 23 people were killed in a weekend of violence targeting minorities in the ethnic Oromo heartland near Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, a police source said.

The unrest followed a mass rally on Saturday marking the return to Ethiopia of the leadership of the exiled Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) group, which had fought an insurgency for self-determination for Oromos, Ethiopia's largest ethnic group.

The incidents are the latest in a spate of ethnic unrest, including the displacement of nearly 1m people in another part of the country, since reformist prime minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in April. He is the first Oromo ruler in ethnically diverse Ethiopia's modern history.