Torrential rain, delays mar Congo's presidential vote

Long queues, broken-down machines and torrential rain in the capital disrupted voting in Democratic Republic of Congo's long-anticipated presidential poll on Sunday, as election officials scrambled to deploy missing voters' rolls.

Three opposition strongholds will see no casting of ballots at all after the authorities cancelled the vote there, citing health risks from an ongoing Ebola outbreak and ethnic violence.

Some polling places in the capital Kinshasa had not yet opened more than six hours after the 6am (local time) start.

Elections are a rare event in Congo, which has been plagued by authoritarian rule, assassinations, coups and civil wars since independence from Belgium in 1960.

If President Joseph Kabila, in power since his father's assassination in 2001, steps down after the vote it will be the country’s first ever democratic transition.

Kabila voted early in the morning in the capital Kinshasa at the same school as the candidate he is backing, former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, whom the latest opinion polls showed trailing two opposition candidates.