I am not quitting, says Zimbabwe sports minister Kirsty Coventry

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Coventry, the only white person in Mnangagwa's cabinet, said she endeavours using her sports and youth portfolio to promote peace in Zimbabwe and will not quit.

"I would like to make it clear that I have not resigned as minister. Whatever the problems, sport can and should be part of the solution and I will pour my energies in uplifting our sports, the youth and culture until I can no longer be effective and make the impact we need in our country."

The rumour mill was awash in Harare that she was under pressure to quit after soldiers and police used live ammunition against citizens during the job stayaway called by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union, which brought the country to a halt.

Coventry expressed sadness over the violence, which left six people dead and scores in injured.