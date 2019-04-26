Cyclone Idai victims in Mozambique allegedly sexually exploited

Cyclone Idai, the most powerful storm to hit Mozambique in decades, has left women hungry and vulnerable to abuse.

Human Rights Watch reported that some linked to the ruling party, Frelimo, demanded money from people affected by the cyclone in exchange for including their names on the aid distribution list.

Women who had no money were said to have been forced to have sex with local leaders in exchange for a bag of rice.

Southern Africa director at Human Rights Watch Dewa Mavhinga said the sexual exploitation of women struggling to feed their families after the cyclone was revolting and cruel, adding that it should be stopped immediately.

"The authorities should promptly investigate reports of women being coerced into exchanging sex for food and appropriately punish anyone using their position of power to exploit and abuse women," Mavhinga said.