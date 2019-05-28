Africa

Nigeria violence drives 20,000 into Niger, says UN refugee agency

28 May 2019 - 14:59 By Reuters
The UNHCR's announcement that violence has forced over 20,000 Nigerians to flee into Niger came the day before the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The UNHCR's announcement that violence has forced over 20,000 Nigerians to flee into Niger came the day before the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Image: Audu MARTE / AFP

Violence in northwest Nigeria has forced about 20,000 refugees to flee to neighbouring Niger since April, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday.

It voiced concern about deteriorating security conditions in the West African country, where military and police have been deployed to tackle criminal gangs behind a spate of killings and kidnappings.

Security forces are already stretched tackling the decade-long insurgency by Islamist group Boko Haram in the northeast.

"This is not Boko Haram related in any way," UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch told a media briefing. "People are reportedly fleeing due to multiple reasons, including clashes between farmers and herders of different ethnic groups, vigilantism, as well as kidnappings for ransom," he said.

The announcement came the day before the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the former military leader who secured a second term in February elections promising to improve security.

Violent kidnappings-for-ransom spread across Nigeria

Aminu Magami, a taxi driver in northwest Nigeria, froze in fear when more than 20 gunmen stormed an expressway one night in February, shooting into ...
News
1 week ago

The senate, the country's upper house of parliament, last month increased the 2019 budget by 80 billion naira ($261m) citing the need for a rise in spending on security across the country.

Baloch said refugees arriving in Niger's southern Maradi region had reported machete attacks, kidnappings and sexual violence.

Banditry has plagued the northwest for years, particularly around Zamfara state and its border with Kaduna state, though a recent spate of kidnappings and killings in the region has put it in the public eye.

Authorities suspended mining in Zamfara in April amid concerns that illegal miners were connected to a rise in violence.

Clashes between farming communities and nomadic herders over dwindling land in Nigeria last year killed more people than the Boko Haram conflict, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project. 

Reuters

MORE

11 missing Niger soldiers found dead after gunmen killed 17

The bodies of 11 missing Niger soldiers have been discovered after an ambush by armed men killed 17 of their colleagues on patrol near the Mali ...
News
1 week ago

Over 50 Boko Haram fighters killed in Nigeria attack: military

More than fifty Boko Haram fighters have been killed in an attack on a multi-national force in northeastern Nigeria, a military spokesperson said ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Half a million adults in Johannesburg are HIV-positive - new study South Africa
  2. Community kills three suspected robbers after attack on elderly woman in ... South Africa
  3. The Cat corners Cyril Ramaphosa News
  4. Young couple gunned down on roadside on East Rand after their bakkie runs out ... South Africa
  5. It's a viper's nest at the NPA, says Shamila Batohi South Africa

Latest Videos

'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
Explainer: Public Protector vs Pravin Gordhan
X