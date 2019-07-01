Africa

Zimbabwean man on the run after blocking first lady's cavalcade

01 July 2019 - 17:24 By Lenin Ndebele
Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxilia. File photo.
Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxilia. File photo.
Image: JEKESAI NJIKIZANA / AFP

A warrant of arrest has been issued for a Bulawayo man who obstructed first lady Auxilia Mnangagwa’s motorcade in the city last month.

Thulani Zibonele Sibanda, 41, was initially arrested by two police officers at traffic lights  along Robert Mugabe Way while the first lady and her team were driving towards the Joshua Nkomo International Airport.

According to police documents, Sibanda jumped on to the road carrying two stones and had the intention of hitting the motorcade.

He appeared in court on June 19 charged under the Criminal Law and Codification Act for “disorderly conduct” and was granted free bail. His next court date was set as June 21. However, he did not appear for the next hearing, prompting regional magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi to issue the arrest warrant.

Police officers have since visited Sibanda’s supplied address but he is nowhere to be found. Fears are that he has skipped the country.

In Zimbabwe, obstructing a presidential motorcade carries a custodial sentence or fine.

Last month, the ministry of information and publicity was forced to issue a warning to motorists and pedestrians to fully co-operate with law enforcement agents when there is a presidential motorcade in motion. This was after President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s motorcade was involved in minor accidents.

"In the past week, there have been two incidents where two motorists have obstructed the presidential motorcade, therefore endangering the life of the principal (Mnangagwa), the public, the escorting security and themselves. May we encourage commuting motorists to co-operate with law enforcement support teams," the ministry said.

MORE

Zimbabwe's 'conflict' tag stymies diamond sales

Zimbabwe cannot sell its stockpile of diamonds because the stones have been flagged as conflict gems by international buyers.
News
1 day ago

No money for farmer compensation in Zimbabwe

The deadline for compensating dispossessed white farmers has been missed due to a lack of funds. Of the 900 claimants who were told they would be ...
News
1 day ago

We have received no payment from Zimbabwe: Eskom

Despite claims by Zimbabwe about having recently made a significant payment to Eskom, the power utility says it has received no money from SA's ...
Business
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Police launch manhunt after bloody Woodmead heist South Africa
  2. Advocate failed to go to work 'because she didn't know office address' News
  3. Magician shoots assistant in head in magic trick gone wrong South Africa
  4. WATCH | Motorist clocks 322km/h on Johannesburg highway South Africa
  5. Soaring murders propel Cape Town towards top of 'most dangerous city' list South Africa

Latest Videos

'Thugs' beat up wounded man at Rosettenville hospital
From recipes to loose shoe laces: Tito Mboweni and Vladimir Putin Twitter post ...
X