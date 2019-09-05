Court orders release of impounded Tanzanian plane in compensation dispute

A South African court on Wednesday ordered the release of an Airbus aircraft leased by Tanzania’s national airline that was impounded as part of a compensation dispute.

The A220-300 plane was impounded last month following a court application by a retired farmer who has claimed compensation from the Tanzanian government over the expropriation of his land.

The plane had been scheduled to fly from the Oliver Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, but was seized on an order issued by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.