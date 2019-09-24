Court blocks attempt to prevent 'abducted' Zim doctor from getting treatment in SA

A high court on Tuesday thwarted efforts by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to block Dr Peter Magombeyi, the leader of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA), from being transferred to South Africa for medical attention.

Magombeyi’s father, Kingstone Magombeyi, petitioned the high court, seeking an order to block the police from preventing his son from travelling to Johannesburg for urgent healthcare services not available in Zimbabwe.

In the application, Kingstone indicated that his son had suffered possible physical harm and psychological trauma, which needed specialist attention.

The court declared that "any person or officer acting through them or on their behalf be and are hereby interdicted from preventing directly or indirectly, Peter Gabriel Mugombeyi from leaving Zimbabwe for the purposes of accessing medical services in the Republic of South Africa".

Magombeyi is expected to get medical attention at Millpark Hospital in Johannesburg, sources told TimesLIVE.

Local doctors who checked him last week, after he re-appeared after allegedly having been abducted by state security agents, indicated in their notes that he was suffering from “significant neurocognitive and psychological dysfunction".

The team of local medical specialists included Dr Trust Zaranyika, Dr Andrew Mataruse, Dr Water Mangezi, Dr Shingirai Meki and Aaron Musara.

Magombeyi was hospitalised at a local clinic in Harare last Friday after he was found dumped in Nyabira, a farming area just outside Harare. He had been missing for five days after he was allegedly abducted from his home in Budiriro by unidentified people.

Before he went missing, Magombeyi led medical doctors in demanding a review of their salaries and improvement of poor working conditions.

Critics blamed government for orchestrating his abduction, but President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration denied the allegations. They blamed him for faking his abduction in an attempt to tarnish Zimbabwe's image ahead of the United Nations General Assembly under way in New York.