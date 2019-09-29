Africa

Mugabe buried in tamper-proof casket after fearing his body would be 'used'

29 September 2019 - 11:42 By TimesLIVE
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. File photo.
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe was buried in a tamper-proof casket because he feared that people would “use my body”, according to his family.

He was buried at Kutama village, his rural home village, on Saturday, near his mother, instead of the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Mugabe’s nephew and family spokesperson, Leo Mugabe, told Zimpapers Television Network that “he wanted to be buried next to his mother but there is no space there” so the family elected to bury him, at a private ceremony, in the same village as his mother.

Asked about speculation around the family changing his casket, Leo said: “Originally, why we changed is because we wanted a tamper-proof casket because you know, with rituals and things like that, people are really after his body, body parts, so we wanted something that was tamper-proof. That is why the casket was changed in the first place.”

He said it was Mugabe’s idea in the first place.

Mugabe will be buried in his home village on Saturday, says family

The Mugabe family has pulled a fast one on Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF, going ahead with plans to bury the late former head ...
News
2 days ago

He explained that Mugabe had previously expressed concern about what would happen to his body after death.

“He said to his wife ... ‘If and when I’m gone, don’t leave my body. Be careful, people want to use my body.’ It was him who said it to the former first lady.

“We knew that spiritually he probably knows something,” said Leo.

The family kept the body at home the night before he was buried in keeping with his wishes.

AFP reported that family members threw white roses into the grave as the coffin, draped in navy blue velvet, was lowered to its final resting place in the courtyard of his rural home, about 90 kilometres from Harare.

A boys choir from Mugabe's old high school sang in the background.

READ MORE

Robert Mugabe died from cancer, says Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa

Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe died from cancer after chemotherapy treatment was stopped because it was no longer effective, a state-owned ...
News
6 days ago

Kidnappings and torture: Zimbabwe's 'witch-hunt' against opponents

On September 8, Zimbabwean union activist Dr Peter Magombeyi claimed he was receiving "death threats". Six days later he disappeared. His last ...
News
1 week ago

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa says his people are ready for a new start after Mugabe era

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the people of Zimbabwe deserve a new beginning after Mugabe era.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. How common is your baby's name? Here are SA's top 10 of 2018 South Africa
  2. Man arrested for murder of UKZN beauty queen South Africa
  3. WATCH | How inmates hide cellphones and contraband from prison warders South Africa
  4. Police confirm 7 dead in fiery freeway crash north of Pretoria South Africa
  5. Cape Town roads closed again as protesters hurl rocks and set bus alight South Africa

Latest Videos

A burst pipe or a free car wash?
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X