Here are the top companies to work for in Africa
Have you ever wondered which multinational companies are the best to work for in Africa?
The Best Places To Work research programme believes it has found the best companies to work for in Africa.
The programme surveys employees who are asked 36 questions on leadership, compensation and benefits, corporate social responsibility, employee engagement, personal growth, team work, human resources practices and workplace conditions.
“This ranking proves once again that these companies have created a unique, sustainable working environment and outstanding working conditions for their employees in Africa,” programme coordinator for Africa Hamza Idrissi said.
The top five included Swiss multinational health care company Hoffmann-La Roche AG, construction suppliers company Hilti Corporation, international courier company DHL, Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis and global digitally integrated business services group Teleperformance.
Below is the full list:
1. Roche
Hoffmann-La Roche AG is a Swiss multinational health care company operating across a number of countries in Africa including Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt and SA.
2. Hilti
Hilti Corporation is a multinational company that develops and markets products for the construction industry across a number of countries in Africa including Morocco, Algeria, and SA.
3. DHL Express
DHL is an international courier, parcel, and express mail operating across a number of countries in Africa including Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Tanzania and Uganda, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt.
4. Novartis
Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company operating across a number of countries in Africa including Nigeria, Kenya, SA, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt.
5. Teleperformance
Teleperformance is global leader in digitally integrated business services operating across a number of countries in Africa including SA, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt and serves over 170 markets.
6. Vodafone
Vodafone Group Plc is a British multinational telecommunications conglomerate operating across a number of countries in Africa including Egypt, Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria, Kenya and SA.
7. Resolution Call
Resolution Call is the subsidiary of the French group Ilyad operating in Morocco.
8. Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a global health care company operating across a number of countries in Africa including SA, Angola, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria.
9. Faurecia
Faurecia is a French global automotive supplier headquartered in Nanterre operating across a number of countries in Africa including SA, Morocco and Tunisia.
10. AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is an English-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company operating across a number of countries in Africa including Angola, Kenya, Egypt and SA.
11. Nestle
Nestlé S.A is a Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate corporation operating in over 22 countries in Africa.
12. Comdata Group
Comdata group is a leading innovative global service provider in customer interaction and process management operating in Morocco and Madagascar.
13. Hyundai
Hyundai Motor Company, commonly known as Hyundai Motors, is a South Korean multinational automotive manufacturer headquartered in Seoul. It is the third largest vehicle manufacturer in the world with an extensive network of distributors in Africa.
14. Atlen
Alten is a French multinational technology consulting and engineering company providing services to key actors in the aeronautics & space, defence & naval, security, automotive, rail, energy, life sciences, finance, retail and telecommunications.
15. Averda
Averda is a global provider of integrated waste management services with an extensive network covering couple of countries in Africa including Gabon, Morocco, Republic of Congo and SA.