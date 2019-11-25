Here are the top companies to work for in Africa

The top five included Swiss multinational health care company Hoffmann-La Roche AG, construction suppliers company Hilti Corporation, international courier company DHL, Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis and global digitally integrated business services group Teleperformance.

Below is the full list:

1. Roche

Hoffmann-La Roche AG is a Swiss multinational health care company operating across a number of countries in Africa including Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt and SA.

2. Hilti

Hilti Corporation is a multinational company that develops and markets products for the construction industry across a number of countries in Africa including Morocco, Algeria, and SA.

3. DHL Express

DHL is an international courier, parcel, and express mail operating across a number of countries in Africa including Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Tanzania and Uganda, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt.

4. Novartis

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company operating across a number of countries in Africa including Nigeria, Kenya, SA, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt.

5. Teleperformance

Teleperformance is global leader in digitally integrated business services operating across a number of countries in Africa including SA, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt and serves over 170 markets.

6. Vodafone

Vodafone Group Plc is a British multinational telecommunications conglomerate operating across a number of countries in Africa including Egypt, Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria, Kenya and SA.

7. Resolution Call

Resolution Call is the subsidiary of the French group Ilyad operating in Morocco.

8. Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a global health care company operating across a number of countries in Africa including SA, Angola, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria.

9. Faurecia

Faurecia is a French global automotive supplier headquartered in Nanterre operating across a number of countries in Africa including SA, Morocco and Tunisia.

10. AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is an English-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company operating across a number of countries in Africa including Angola, Kenya, Egypt and SA.

11. Nestle

Nestlé S.A is a Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate corporation operating in over 22 countries in Africa.

12. Comdata Group

Comdata group is a leading innovative global service provider in customer interaction and process management operating in Morocco and Madagascar.

13. Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Company, commonly known as Hyundai Motors, is a South Korean multinational automotive manufacturer headquartered in Seoul. It is the third largest vehicle manufacturer in the world with an extensive network of distributors in Africa.

14. Atlen

Alten is a French multinational technology consulting and engineering company providing services to key actors in the aeronautics & space, defence & naval, security, automotive, rail, energy, life sciences, finance, retail and telecommunications.

15. Averda

Averda is a global provider of integrated waste management services with an extensive network covering couple of countries in Africa including Gabon, Morocco, Republic of Congo and SA.