Africa

Nigeria declares emergency response after mystery illness kills 15 people

10 February 2020 - 12:06 By Busang Senne
The government has called for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to monitor and contain the spread of the strange disease.
The government has called for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to monitor and contain the spread of the strange disease.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

A mysterious illness has claimed the lives of 15 people in Nigeria, according to the West African country’s government.

The Independent reports that more than 100 people have been infected with the disease. Symptoms include vomiting, inflammation and diarrhoea. The centre of the outbreak, in January, is said to be in the southeast region of the capital Abuja.

Government officials said those who had succumbed to the unusual illness allegedly died within 48 hours of infection.

Reports reveal the cause of the illness may be from chemicals associated with fishing.

READ MORE

Nigeria's presidency says to 'work with US' on visa curbs

Nigeria said on Saturday it would cooperate with Washington on visa restrictions slapped by the United States on its citizens and those from five ...
News
1 week ago

African countries mobilise against coronavirus as fears mount

DAfrican countries are scrambling to avert an outbreak of the rapidly spreading coronavirus strain, as health officials warn that the poorest ...
News
1 week ago

Eighteen Nigerian states grapple with leprosy epidemic

Eighteen states in Nigeria are experiencing a leprosy epidemic, with a record 1,095 new cases in 2018 according to the federal government
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  2. Sell 'elitist' SAA - Gwede Mantashe News
  3. Maggots in mouth: family claims R11m from KZN health department South Africa
  4. Major drug haul at OR Tambo as hundreds of fans gather to welcome home Miss ... South Africa
  5. Derek Hanekom: Watch your lies, Edward Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
X