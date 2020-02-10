Africa

UN secretary-general calls for Africans to help Sudan

10 February 2020 - 12:05 By Busang Senne
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres appealed to African leaders at the AU summit to include Sudan in domestic affairs. File photo
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres appealed to African leaders at the AU summit to include Sudan in domestic affairs. File photo
Image: DENIS BALIBOUSE

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres is calling for African leaders to extend diplomacy to Sudan after the ousting of its former president and dictator, Omar al-Bashir, in 2019.

According to the BBC, Guterres implored state leaders at the AU summit in Addis Ababa to include Sudan in domestic affairs.

The secretary-general said the UN would garner international support to ease Sudan’s political transition.

Plans to create an Africa-led peace effort to end the civil unrest in Libya and ways to mitigate increasing militant occupation throughout Africa were also discussed at the summit.

READ MORE

Africa needs to 'eliminate corruption', UN secretary-general tells AU summit

United Nations secretary António Guterres has called on the international community to play their part in rooting out money laundering, tax evasion ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Infrastructure at the fore as Ramaphosa gears up for year-long stint as AU head

President Cyril Ramaphosa is to place bulk infrastructure development across the continent at the centre of his year-long reign as chairperson of the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Africa 'no longer a pit stop' for goods not produced here: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa used his inaugural address as chairperson of the African Union to warn that the continent will no longer serve "as a ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  2. Sell 'elitist' SAA - Gwede Mantashe News
  3. Maggots in mouth: family claims R11m from KZN health department South Africa
  4. Major drug haul at OR Tambo as hundreds of fans gather to welcome home Miss ... South Africa
  5. Derek Hanekom: Watch your lies, Edward Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
X