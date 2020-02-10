UN secretary-general calls for Africans to help Sudan
10 February 2020 - 12:05
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres is calling for African leaders to extend diplomacy to Sudan after the ousting of its former president and dictator, Omar al-Bashir, in 2019.
According to the BBC, Guterres implored state leaders at the AU summit in Addis Ababa to include Sudan in domestic affairs.
The secretary-general said the UN would garner international support to ease Sudan’s political transition.
Plans to create an Africa-led peace effort to end the civil unrest in Libya and ways to mitigate increasing militant occupation throughout Africa were also discussed at the summit.
