UN secretary-general calls for Africans to help Sudan

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres is calling for African leaders to extend diplomacy to Sudan after the ousting of its former president and dictator, Omar al-Bashir, in 2019.

According to the BBC, Guterres implored state leaders at the AU summit in Addis Ababa to include Sudan in domestic affairs.

The secretary-general said the UN would garner international support to ease Sudan’s political transition.

Plans to create an Africa-led peace effort to end the civil unrest in Libya and ways to mitigate increasing militant occupation throughout Africa were also discussed at the summit.