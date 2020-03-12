Africa

Senegal is developing ‘rapid test kits’ for the coronavirus

12 March 2020 - 09:50 By Busang Senne
The test kits will be developed in Senegal’s capital, Dakar, and are scheduled to be available from June.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

Senegal’s scientists are rushing to develop rapid test kits that they say will diagnose coronavirus within 10 minutes of testing.

Quartz Africa reported that the initiative is part of a R980m coronavirus prevention research programme funded by the British government at the DiaTropix laboratory facility for disease control intervention. The development of the test kits is in partnership with British biotech firm Mologic and Senegal’s Institut Pasteur de Dakar.

The test kits, which are expected to be hand-held devices, will be developed in Senegal’s capital Dakar and are scheduled to be available from June.

