South Africa

Mzansi slams coronavirus test price: What happens to those who don’t have R1,200?

Lancet Laboratories has since clarified the cost of the test is R1,400

10 March 2020 - 10:21 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Social media users have expressed dismay and anger about the cost of coronavirus tests.
Social media users have expressed dismay and anger about the cost of coronavirus tests.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

Social media was in chaos mode this week about the cost of private coronavirus tests.

On Monday, Lancet Laboratories announced it will allow private tests for Covid-19.

According to the Sunday Times, the test would cost about R1,200 and is only open to people who have been referred by their doctor.

EWN reported that Lancet Laboratories has since clarified the cost of the test is R1,400.

The laboratories said in a statement on social media that it will carry out a clinical assessment at one of their facilities, sharing all results with the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

“Testing for now, even in private labs will be prioritised for individuals who fulfill epidemiological or clinical case definitions, and only if referred by a doctor.

“Epidemiological information will still be collected on all patients. All results will be shared with the NICD, which remains the reference centre for this epidemic.”

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced four further cases of the novel coronavirus in South Africa  on Monday March 9 2020. The total confirmed cases in the country has risen to seven. All seven people who have tested positive recently travelled to Italy as part of the same group.

South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday

As of tomorrow, South Africans can walk into private laboratories for a coronavirus test without it being done via the National Institute of ...
News
2 days ago

So far, seven people have tested positive for the coronavirus in SA.

National health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed the additional cases on Monday.

Mkhize said the additional four were part of the group of travellers who recently returned to SA from Italy. It is the same group from which the first three coronavirus patients tested positive.

Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven

National health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Monday confirmed the additional cases, meaning seven people have now tested positive.
News
20 hours ago

Taking to social media, many argued that the cost of the test meant those who can't afford it would suffer greatly.

Here is what some tweeps had to say:

SA borders stay open as government tries to identify coronavirus carriers

South Africa has not restricted the movement of people through its borders, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.
News
15 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Latest update on coronavirus in SA

SA's inter-ministerial committee dealing with coronavirus cases will give an update on the outbreak at the department of health's Civitas building in ...
News
20 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Health minister Zweli Mkhize holds briefing on coronavirus

Health minister Zweli Mkhize called a press conference in the Umngungundlovu District, KwaZulu Natal, to allay fears on the outbreak of coronavirus ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  2. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  3. Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA South Africa
  4. Joburg school 'closed as a precaution' over coronavirus fears South Africa
  5. Moyo claims army plot against Zim President Emmerson Mnangagwa News

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa vs the Public Protector: What you need to know
Covid-19 spreads in SA: four additional cases
X