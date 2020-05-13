WATCH | What you need to know: Zimbabwe printing new notes as inflation nears 1,000%

Zimbabwe has begun printing new notes in $10 and $20 denominations at a time when annual inflation stands at 926%, according to a state media report.

Quoting Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) monetary policy committee member Eddie Cross, the Sunday Mail said a decision was “imminent” to increase liquidity in the market.

“The plans are advanced and higher-denomination notes will be made available to the public some time later this month. The Reserve Bank will make the announcement. They are being printed and the appropriate date will be announced soon,” Cross said