Zim sports minister Kirsty Coventry named in farm reallocation case

Former Olympic swimming gold medallist Kirsty Coventry has been implicated in the seizure of a property allocated by Zimbabwe's government to Robert Zhuwao, nephew of the late former president Robert Mugabe.

According to court papers filed by Zhuwao at the high court, Coventry - who is the minister of sport, arts and culture - through her husband, Tyrone Seward, gave Zhuwao 30 days to wind up operations.

Zhuwao’s June 5 urgent application in "Robert Zhuwao v Kirsty Coventry and Anor" reads: “We kindly request your indulgence to file the urgent chamber application using the scanned version of the affidavit.”

The application was filed by lawyers Machekano Law Practice.

Zhuwao has been out of the country since 2018. His lawyers have said he is recovering from brain surgery and is therefore fighting the takeover of his 232ha farm through e-mailed communication.

Robert, named after his uncle Robert Mugabe, is the second Zhuwao to be dispossessed of a farm after his brother Patrick’s mechanised farm was also put under notice last year.