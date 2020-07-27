Family of slain Ethiopian singer mourns their "hero like a lion"

The white stone house with a paved floor stands out in the Ethiopian town of Ambo, a poor region where homes are mostly constructed of wood and mud.

But the surrounding fence is incomplete - a constant reminder to the elderly inhabitants of their most famous son, political singer Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, who was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Addis Ababa last month.

"My son was a hero like a lion, he roared about his people, but he was eaten by rats," Gudetu Hora, Haacaaluu's mother, tearfully told Reuters at the home.

Haacaaluu, 36, was a member of the Oromo, Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, and his songs were anthems for the young protesters who brought down one of Africa's most repressive regimes.

His death sparked protests in the capital in which 178 people were killed. Two people, including the suspected shooter, have been arrested over his murder.

"My heart won't heal until the day I go and join him," said Hundeessaa Bonsa, the late musician's father. "My wound lives as it is, it won't heal. Haacaalu was the shining son of the house."

Haacaaluu's songs, recorded in the Oromo language, were the soundtrack to a generation of protesters whose three years of anti-government demonstrations finally forced the resignation of the prime minister in 2018 and his replacement by Abiy Ahmed, whose father is Oromo.