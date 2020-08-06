Eswatini teachers oppose school reopening

Many of the schools that report positive cases continue to operate as if nothing happened, further putting teachers and pupils in danger. Even in cases where they do close, it is often for too short a time. The departments of health and education have not developed protocols to guide schools in instances where positive cases are reported. Dlamini says schools should close until those in charge know exactly how to go about testing exposed staff and pupils after a case has been confirmed at the school.

Teachers with underlying conditions

The government has not addressed the plight of teachers and pupils with comorbidities. Dlamini says SNAT knows of 847 teachers with underlying conditions. The government was made aware of this figure but chose not to take any action to protect those at risk. Now, a teacher has died.

Teachers’ fears are real and they need a willing ear. On July 22, Boy Magagula, 53, a history teacher at Mdzimba High School, died of Covid-19, the Times of Eswatini reported. On July 5, when his condition worsened, Magagula called the Emergency Medical Services, paramedics trained to attend to Covid-19-related emergencies. They did not show up. A colleague had to drive him to the Mbabane Government Hospital where he was put on oxygen. He was later taken to the Lubombo Referral Hospital, a facility set aside for coronavirus-related ailments. The colleague later tested positive for Covid-19 too.

Principal secretary in the ministry of education and training Bertram Stewart is reported to have made light of the teacher’s demise, claiming he had been sick a long time anyway and was bound to die. Stewart could not be reached for comment.

Government pressing on

The government is going ahead with plans to have more classes return to school in phases, starting with form three and grade seven. And, in what many consider an act of passing the buck, the government has issued consent forms, asking parents to sign to confirm they agree that their children should report back to school.

Dlamini is optimistic, however, that the industrial court will rule in SNAT’s favour and order that schools be closed.

He told New Frame that the only priority class for the department of education right now should be form five, as they need to finish high school. Schools must be adequately prepared to deal with Covid-19 so the form five class and teachers can work through the syllabus in a relatively safe environment.

His organisation prefers that other classes return to school towards the end of August, at the approach of spring.

The curriculum for the rest of the school, he says, can be prepared and applied in the remainder of this year and in early 2021.

