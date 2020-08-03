Parents mulling home-schooling must comply with these rules

Parents who choose to deregister their child from a school and apply for home schooling must comply with specified legal requirements.

This is according to an updated government gazette published for the education sector.

Parents who refrain from sending children back to school because of fears about Covid-19 infection will first need to apply for permission from the provincial education department.

The government gazette states that either full or partial exemption from school attendance must be accompanied by reasons for the application for exemption, which should include evidence of a medical condition in instances where the reason relates to a medical condition or comorbidity.

The application must also be accompanied by a form in which parents declare to take full responsibility for the child’s continued learning at home.